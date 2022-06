The bishop of the western German city of Münster, Felix Genn, said on Friday he would not resign after being criticised in a report on sexual abuse in his diocese. In the study by the local university, which was released earlier on Monday, the bishop was accused of being too lax in dealing with priests […]

The post German bishop rejects resignation in wake of abuse report appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper