Gunmen on Friday in Nsukka, Enugu State, killed a policeman and set ablaze patrol vehicles in two different police check points in the area. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the policeman was killed in Umanu junction in Nsukka while the police patrol vehicle was set ablaze along Ibeagwa-Ani road in the area. […]

The post Gunmen kill policeman, burn patrol vans in Nsukka appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper