Lagos to take over land where 21-story building collapsed

Lagos State government on Thursday said that the land where the 21-storey building that collapsed in Ikoyi would be taken over by the state government.

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Idris Salako, who stated this, said that the state government is taking over the land in line with the state physical planning law which said owners of collapsed buildings would forfeit the land to the state.

According to him, though the state government has not taken a decision on what it would use the land for, but whenever it wants to put it to use, it is likely to be used for something that will help to remember those who died in the building.

Speaking at a briefing on the handing over of the complex to the contractor engaged by the government to demolish the structures, Salako stated that the demolition would be done having the interest of the public including the residents at heart.

Also commenting, the Commissioner for Special Duties and Inter-governmental…