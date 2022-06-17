Listen: Chris Brown Featuring Wizkid 'Call Me Everyday'





Chris Brown and Wizkid are back with another great collaboration “Call Me Everyday.” The R&B single off Chris Brown’s forthcoming studio album “Breezy” features Wizkid’s smooth sounds. Chris Brown had earlier teased the almost three minutes long single with a video of him dancing to the laid-back Afrobeats sound.Fans couldn’t get enough of the 30-second […]

