Mariah Carey, Eurythmics, Pharrell Enter Songwriters Hall Of Fame | The Guardian Nigeria News

By AFP 17 June 2022 |

7:53 am Mariah Carey sparkled Thursday as her peers inducted the beloved diva into the prestigious Songwriters Hall of Fame, part of a class that also includes Pharrell, Steve Miller and the Isley Brothers.

Mariah Carey sparkled Thursday as her peers inducted the beloved diva into the prestigious Songwriters Hall of Fame, part of a class that also includes Pharrell, Steve Miller and the Isley Brothers.

This edition of the gala that honours the composers behind pop culture’s most indelible hits was years in the making after the 51st annual edition originally…