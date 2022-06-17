Mbappe must have “changed his dream” by snubbing Real Madrid, Perez says | The Guardian Nigeria News

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez says Kylian Mbappe must have “changed his dream” by rejecting the Spanish giants to stay at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Mbappe had been expected to join Los Blancos as a free agent but signed a blockbuster new three-year deal with PSG last month.

Perez says the Mbappe who snubbed the LaLiga and European champions is not the same character he wanted to bring to the Spanish capital.

“Mbappe is already forgotten. We have had a perfect season and we will continue to work to get the best players.

“His dream was to play at Real Madrid. We wanted to do it last August and they didn’t let him leave. He kept saying he wanted to play at Madrid and like 15 days before he changed the situation.

“This is not the Mbappe I wanted to bring, he is another one, who must have changed his dream. He changes, he is offered other things, he is pressured and he is already another footballer.

“There is no one at Real Madrid above the club. He…