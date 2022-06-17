



The Oyo State Government on Friday presented letters of promotion to 9,220 primary school teachers on grade levels 13 to15. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Dr Nureni Adeniran, the Executive Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board (Oyo SUBEB), during the symbolic presentation, handed over 7,460 letters to the beneficiaries in Ibadan. […]

The post Oyo Government promotes 9,220 primary school teachers appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper