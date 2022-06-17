Peter Obi lists Doyin Okupe as 'standing' running mate, submits to INEC





Former presidential spokesperson Dr Doyin Okupe on Friday said he is ‘standing in’ as the running mate to Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi. Okupe made the announcement on Channels Television’s Politics Today. Okupe said his name has been submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Obi’s form. “Choosing the vice presidential candidate […]

