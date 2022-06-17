US manufacturing slows in May; oil extraction jumps | The Guardian Nigeria News

A slowdown in US manufacturing held down industrial output growth in May, but oil and gas extraction jumped for the third straight month, according to data Friday from the Federal Reserve.

Total industrial production increased 0.2 percent compared to April, according to the report, much slower than the prior month and far weaker than economists had expected.

Declining output for durable goods like machinery pulled manufacturing down 0.1 percent in the month, but the sector is still up 4.8 percent over the past 12 months.

However, mining increased 1.3 percent in May, the third consecutive month over one percent, as oil and gas extraction has averaged over 2 percent.

Oil and gas well drilling surged 6.2 percent in the month, and has surged 57.2 percent since May 2021, according to the report, good news for American drivers facing record gas prices at the pump.

The data show how “producers slowly begin to expand supply in response to elevated energy commodity and fuel…