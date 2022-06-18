



Hundreds of voters have kicked against some anomalies in the ongoing governorship election in Ekiti State, lamenting that there was no stamp to certify the ballot papers as authentic based on the electoral regulations. The voters are currently protesting at Ikere Local Government Area, Unit Four, Ward Two, lamenting the delay that has hitched the […]

The post Absence of stamp halts voting in Ikere-Ekiti appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper