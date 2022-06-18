Abuja nurses demands justice over doctor’s assault on member | The Guardian Nigeria News

The National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), FCT Chapter, has demanded justice over an assault on its member, Nurse Ebalu Marvis of the National Hospital, Abuja.

The Chairman of the association, Comrade Deborah Yusuf, while briefing newsmen on Friday in Abuja, alleged that Dr Atinko-Sunday Ikeya of the same hospital assaulted Marvis while undertaking a responsibility at the hospital.

The chairman alleged that on June 13, Ikeya disregarded every medical and professional code of conduct to physically and verbally assault the nurse working as a colleague with him at the hospital.

According to Yusuf, the accused medical doctor insisted that the nurse has to leave the patient she was attending to dress the wound of another patient in the female medical ward.

She stated that the explanation of nurse Marvis to the doctor that she was attending to a patient on Naso Gastric tube feeding fell on deaf ears.

“Atinko walked into the ward and asked ‘Madam are you the…