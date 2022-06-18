Amusan set new African record at Diamond league in Paris





Nigerian female hurdler, Tobi Amusan, made big headline in Paris, France last night, setting a new African record 12.41seconds in the final of the 100m hurdles. Amusan, who narrowly missed a medal at tge Tokyo Olympics, started slowly in yesterday’s Diamond league in Paris, but picked up midway to anchor at 12.41seconds. The Nigerian, who […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper