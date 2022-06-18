Fashion On A Budget | The Guardian Nigeria News

By Olumi Oluwaseyifunmi 18 June 2022 |

4:39 pm “Don’t be into trends. Don’t make fashion own you, but decide what you are, what you want to express by the way you dress and the way you live.” – Gianni Versace Wearing trendy clothes with the latest hairstyle, clothing, and lifestyle has been known to be fashion, but fashion in the real sense is…

“Don’t be into trends. Don’t make fashion own you, but decide what you are, what you want to express by the way you dress and the way you live.” – Gianni Versace

Wearing trendy clothes with the latest hairstyle, clothing, and lifestyle has been known to be fashion, but fashion in the real sense is a form of self-expression through…