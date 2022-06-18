NNPP, Labour Party plans merger for Peter Obi, Kwankwaso presidential ticket





The New Nigeria’s People Party (NNPP) on Saturday said there is an ongoing discussion with Labour Party (LP) for a merger in the 2023 general elections. A merger between NNPP and Labour Party will present the presidential candidate of both political parties – Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, a former Kano State governor and Peter Obi, a […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper