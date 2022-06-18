Uba Sani will build on El-Rufai's legacy, says Ashafa







The Sardauna of Ikulu kingdom in Kaduna, Alhaji Ismail Yusuf Ashafa, has called on Kaduna residents to vote the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Senator Uba Sani as governor in 2023. Sarduana, who doubled as an assistant director in the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) Abuja, said he is confident that Senator Sani will […]

