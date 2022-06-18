Zamfara govt declares work-free week for PVC registration | The Guardian Nigeria News

Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has declared a work-free week to enable public and civil servants to register and obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

The Commissioner for Information, Alhaji Ibrahim Dosara, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Gusau.

“This is to inform the general public that His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle has declared next week, Monday to Friday, June 20 to 24, as work-free week.

“This is to enable the state public and civil servants to go to their respective localities to register and obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

“By this announcement, all Commissioners, Special Advisers, Permanent Secretaries, other public office holders, party officials, and traditional rulers are hereby directed to monitor and supervise the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration exercise,”

According to him, the community leaders are expected to ensure that eligible voters within their wards and local…