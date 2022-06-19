APC presented sellable product to win election- Fayemi — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti on Sunday said the All Progressives Congress (APC) won the Saturday Ekiti governorship election because the party has a sellable product in Mr Biodun Oyebanji, the Governor-elect.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Oyebanji won the governorship election with

Fayemi made the assertions when he led other APC governors, under the Ekiti Governorship Campaign Council to present a copy of the election results to Oyebanji in his home town, Ikogosi.

NAN reports that Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State and Gov. Mohammed Abubakar of Jigawa were on their entourage of Fayemi to Ikogosi.

The governor said that there were all manners of pundits and analyses, which put the stakeholders on their toes and pushed them to work harder for the success of the election.

He said there were those who predicted victory for other parties, while there were those who said APC would “carry the day”.

According to him, we were able to achieve victory, not just because of…