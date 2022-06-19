Eko Disco explains cause of incessant power outages | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has linked the frequent power outages experienced recently to inadequate gas supply, low power generation, system collapse, and vandalism.



Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Eko Disco, Dr. Tinuade Sanda, during an engagement forum with customers at Itire, Lawanson, Idi-Araba, and Mushin, said the challenges that led to poor power supply is not peculiar to EKEDC, but noted that efforts were in top gear to improve its service delivery.



She assured that the company was working with the other industry stakeholders to ensure the challenges were reduced to the minimum.



“We are upgrading our distribution infrastructure across our network with a loan from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). The network improvement projects may not be going as quickly as you had anticipated but I can assure you that we will get to your areas,” she said.



Sanda, who was represented by the Chief Finance Officer, Mr….