How To Make Easy Homemade Korean Pancakes “Pajeon” — News — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Pajeon, as it is called, is a Korean Pancake. This simple Korean Pancake recipe is stuffed with vegetables and eaten with a hot soy sauce.

Pajeon is created with a savoury pancake batter combined with chopped potatoes and a variety of fresh veggies, then fried to excellence.

One way to enjoy this Korean pancake is with a sauce. Unless you consider the soy and sesame seeds in the dipping sauce odd, there are no distinct or unusual pairings here.

Pajeon is crispy on the exterior, soft and moist in the interior, and packed with fresh, lightly cooked vegetables. These Korean pancakes are a must-try.

INGREDIENTS

½ cup all-purpose flour

½ cup potato starch (or 1/4 cup each white rice flour and cornstarch)

¾ teaspoon fine sea salt, plus more as needed

½ teaspoon baking powder

¾ cup ice water

1 large egg

4 cups finely chopped or grated mixed vegetables (carrots, zucchini, bell peppers, kale, and any vegetable you have)

4 scallions(Green Onions), cut into…