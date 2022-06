Pajeon, as it is called, is a Korean Pancake. This simple Korean Pancake recipe is stuffed with vegetables and eaten with a hot soy sauce. Pajeon is created with a savoury pancake batter combined with chopped potatoes and a variety of fresh veggies, then fried to excellence. One way to enjoy this Korean pancake is […]

The post How To Make Easy Homemade Korean Pancakes "Pajeon" appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper