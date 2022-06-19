INEC declares APC's Biodun Oyebanji as winner of Ekiti governorship election







Mr Biodun Oyebanji, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has been declared the winner of Saturday’s Ekiti governorship election. Declaring the winner, Prof. Oyebode Adebowale, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) returning officer, said Oyebanji polled a total of 187, 057 to win the election. He said that Oyebanji had certified the law […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper