Singing For Queen Elizabeth A Dream Come True — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By Tobi Awodipe 19 June 2022 |

10:30 am James Numbere is an Afrocentric soul artist with music that draws influences from R&B, reggae, world and African music. A human physiologist who quit his job to pursue a career in music, James has over the past few years released his debut EP and has worked with the likes of Gregory Porter, the 1975, Pink…

James Numbere is an Afrocentric soul artist with music that draws influences from R&B, reggae, world and African music. A human physiologist who quit his job to pursue a career in music, James has over the past few years released his debut EP and has worked with the likes of Gregory Porter, the 1975, Pink and Justin Timberlake. In November 2021, he released his sophomore project “A Tale of 2…