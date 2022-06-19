The rise of comedian Adviser in creative Industry | The Guardian Nigeria News

As Nigeria’s entertainment industry continues to witness a rise of some talented entertainers, Bright Chimezie Uzoma, known by his stage name as ‘Adviser’ has chosen the part of comic entertainment following the impacts of the industry among the youths and economic growth.

Uzoma, who is a stand-up comedian, actor, and event planner, is the host of a friendly comedy concert tagged “The Calling Of Adviser” in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital.

The show is an annual comedy event that is spiced with music, designed for family and friends. The maiden of the event was held in 2013 in Port Harcourt and subsequent series of the same event was held in Abia and Cross Rivers States respectively.

Adviser, an indigene of Imo State and a Biotechnology graduate of Federal University Of Technology Owerri (FUTO), has featured both in comedy and noncomedy shows across Nigeria and also has some awards.

