18 die, one injured in Niger auto crash — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

3 days ago
A former journalist with The Guardian newspaper, Nduka Otiono, has been appointed Director at the Institute of African Studies, Carleton University, Ottawa, Canada.
3 days ago
This massive book interrogates the history of border-cum-boundary studies, regional integration and policy advocacy for the development of boundary communities.
3 days ago
Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and his wife, Prof. Hafsat Ganduje, will, tomorrow, be conferred with the chieftaincy titles of Aare Fiwajoye…
Source: Guardian Newspaper