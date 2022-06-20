Auto firms’ stocks crash as Nigerians spend N4tr on Tokunbo in 10 years — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• Stock investors count losses as RT Briscoe, SCOA hit a 10-year low

• Stakeholders blame worsening forex shortage, inflation, weak demand, others

• Auto sector on verge of collapse over rising imports, operators warn

• FG urged to support industry with credit facilities, tax relief

Worsening foreign exchange (forex) scarcity in the country, coupled with an unfavourable operating environment, weakened purchasing power and low demand for locally-assembled vehicles, have inflicted a toll on the automobile sub-sector, as Nigeria has expended over N4.12 trillion on the importation of used vehicles in the past 10 years.



The downturn has caused the profit of the industry’s listed equities to remain stagnated at nominal value over the years, following negative sentiments that have stunted demand for the stocks.



Stakeholders have raised concerns about the negative effects on new vehicle producers, many of which have either become moribund or producing far below…