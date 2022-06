Beyoncé has announced that track six, “Break My Soul” off her forthcoming seventh studio album, “Renaissance,” will be released tonight at midnight ET / 9 p.m. Queen Bee made this announcement in the most unusual way, changing the bio of each of her social media platforms to announce the single’s release. The scheduled Tuesday release of […]

