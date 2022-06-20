





Outsourcing is no longer the scary concept it once was, due to the prevalence of remote work practices around the world. 91% of remote workers earn more compared to working in an office, according to BruntWork’s latest “Truth About Remote Work” survey conducted in May 2022. 85% of respondents (>500) never want to go […]

The post BruntWork shares surprising remote work statistics as it positions itself to overtake Accenture, Cognizant, Infosys, Genpact appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper