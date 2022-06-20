Female journalists unveil book on Yahaya Bello | The Guardian Nigeria News

A book written by two female journalists on Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello has been made public.

Image Merchants Promotion Limited (IMPR), publishers of PRNigeria, Economic Confidential and Politics Digest, unveiled the book.

Titled “Yahaya Bello: 47 Narratives on a Change Agent”, it was presented to Bello on his 47th birthday in Abuja.

The 183-page compendium comprises 47 articles on the activities of the Bello administration.

The authors are Politics Digest’s senior reporter, Nafisat Bello and Economic Confidential correspondent, Hafsat Ibrahim.

IMPR CEO Yushau Shuaib said the book contains Bello’s “strides in security, economy, infrastructure, job creation, women and youth empowerment, and his bid for the presidency”.

The governor expressed appreciation for the “surprise birthday gift” with a promise to keep doing his best for the upliftment of the downtrodden in Kogi and elsewhere.

Bello thanked the authors, both Kogi indigenes, and commended…