FG committed to quality data in agric sector- minister | The Guardian Nigeria News

Zainab Ahmed, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, has reiterated commitment of the Federal Government to ensure adequate and quality data for successful policies in the agricultural sector.

Ahmed, represented by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Mrs Olusola Idowu, said this at the Training of Trainers workshop on the National Agriculture Sample Census (NASC) held in Abuja on Monday.

The minister said that the Federal Government had placed a high standard on quality data which was why it ensured the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) was well equipped to carry out its functions.

She said that the agriculture sector was important to the Federal Government which was why President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration had invested heavily in it since 2015.

The minister said the investment was aimed at increasing output in the entire value chain to meet the country’s demand for food, export and employment.

According to her, the sector has consistently recorded…