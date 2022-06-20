





NEW YORK, USA, 20 June 2022-/African Media Agency (AMA)/- Rose Mary Tiep, fled domestic abuse and the conflict in South Sudan five years ago. Today she is helping others through their trauma in an Ugandan refugee camp, as part of a UN-backed support programme. Ms. Tiep lives and works in Omugo II, an extension of Rhino […]

The post First Person: The South Sudanese refugee helping others through trauma appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper