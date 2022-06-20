Former minister Orubebe resigns from PDP | The Guardian Nigeria News

Former minister of Niger Delta Affairs Godsday Orubebe has resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Orubebe announced his resignation in a letter addressed to Iyorchia Ayu, national chairman of the PDP.

He criticised the PDP for refusing to zone its presidential ticket to the south, saying it was unfair to have a presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar and the national chairman from the north.

“Consequently, I am by this letter intimating you of my total withdrawal from all activities at the Ward, Local, State, and National levels of the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP),” Orubebe said.

“I am highly honoured and privileged to have been part of a political party that successfully transformed a pariah nation to one that commanded respect in the comity of nations.”

The former minister said his resignation is effective immediately, and that he has notified his ward chairman in Burutu…