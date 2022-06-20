KDSG confirms bandit attack on worshippers, three killed, two injured — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Kaduna State Government (KDSG), on Sunday, confirmed that bandits attacked worshippers, killing three persons and injuring two others in Kajuru Local Government Area in the state.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the incident in a statement issued in Kaduna.

Aruwan said, “On a sad note, security agencies have reported to the Kaduna state government that bandits attacked worshippers and locals at Ungwan Fada, Ungwan Turawa and Ungwan Makama in Rubu general area of Kajuru local government area.

According to the report, the bandits stormed the villages on motorcycles, beginning from Ungwan Fada, and moving into Ungwan Turawa, before Ungwan Makama and then Rubu.

He explained that in Rubu village, the bandits attacked worshippers in the Maranatha Baptist Church and St. Moses Catholic Church.

“Three locals have been confirmed killed in the attacks, and two persons were left injured – one of them a man and a…