NIMN 2022: Shun old models, reinvent new ideas, experts charge industry captains, business owners | The Guardian Nigeria News

Business owners, industry captains and brand custodians desirous of staying relevant and enhancing their company’s bottom lines have been charged to reinvent their businesses in a way that will take advantage of the newer opportunities induced by technology advancements.

Making the charge in Lagos weekend at the 2022 Annual Marketing Conference organised by the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN), the experts, cut across the different sectors of the nation’s Integrated Marketing Communications space, argued that it is becoming increasingly dangerous for business owners to continue to stay glued to old business models, in a rapidly changing, tech-induced space.

Speaking on the theme ‘Driving Business Sustainability in The Age of Data and Technology’, the Keynote Speaker, Mr Kola Oyeyemi, stated that contrary to the traditional belief that the advent of technology would improve the lives of many at the expense of ‘a smaller few’, tech advancements have…