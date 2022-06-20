We’ll not discriminate against federal roads, says Abiodun | The Guardian Nigeria News

Inspects 25km Ilishan-Ago Iwoye Road

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has said that his administration will not discriminate in the construction of roads regardless of their status as far as they have potentials that will promote economic activities in the state.

The governor, who stated this when he inspected the ongoing construction of the 25 kilometres Ilishan-Ago-Iwoye Road, said his government would repair or construct any road that would bring in more investors and enhance the economy of the state.

He said: “We will ensure that roads, regardless of whether they are owned by federal or state, are given attention. We will ensure we repair or construct them so that we can bring people to the state to invest, which will in turn enhance the economy of our state and people.

“This Ilishan-Ago-Iwoye Road is a Federal Government road but it is one of the roads we feel that we should construct. It is a road that crisscrosses about four local councils. It is one that leads to…