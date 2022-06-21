Abia first lady herps on benefits of cycling | The Guardian Nigeria News

Nkechi Ikpeazu, wife of the Abia State Governor, has called on the government at all levels and civil society organisations to enlighten the public on the benefits of cycling, noting that the exercise reduces vulnerability to sickness.

Ikpezu, who is the matron of the Cycling Federation of Nigeria, made the call in Abia during a ceremony to mark the World Bicycling Day, organised by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

She called on Nigerians to adopt cycling as a safe means of transport, which also has health benefits for the rider and does not cause pollution.

Ikpeazu revealed that she has been riding bicycles since she was six years old and could attest to its numerous gains for the body, including stamina and cardiovascular benefits.

She commended the FRSC for promoting cycling as a means of mass transit as it also would reduce road accidents if well organised.

Ikpeazu also demonstrated the importance and health benefits of cycling by riding.

Also speaking at the ceremony,…