Alleged N26m Fraud: Absence of lead counsel stalls Fani-Kayode’s trial | The Guardian Nigeria News

The trial of former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode could not go on at the Federal High Court Abuja on Monday due to the absence of his lead counsel, Mr Ahmed Raji, SAN.

At the resumed hearing, the Prosecution Counsel, Mr Farouk Abdullah told the court that the business of the matter was for continuation of trial to allow the defence team cross examine the third prosecution witness.

“The witness is in court and with the permission of the court, we are ready to proceed,” Abdullah said.

However, Fani-Kayode’s counsel, Mr Zakari Garba who was holding brief for Raji informed the court that they received information only on Friday that the matter had been slated for hearing on Monday.

He said that moreover, Raji who was the lead counsel wanted to cross examine the witness himself to ensure that the justice of the case was served.

“I confirm that the matter is for continuation of trial for the cross examination of the third prosecution witness but we got to know of the date…