NDLEA rehabilitates over 11,000 drug users, arrests 10 barons, says Marwa   | The Guardian Nigeria News

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has rehabilitated over 11,000 drug users, arrested 10 drug barons and convicted one of them between 2021 and 2022.



The agency’s boss, Brig General Buba Marwa (Rtd) made the disclosure, while briefing newsmen in Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, as part of weeklong activities to mark this year’s United Nations’ Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.



The International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking or World Drug Day, is marked on June 26, every year, to strengthen action and cooperation in achieving the goal of a world free of drug abuse.



This year’s event, held in partnership with the United Nations Office of Drugs and Crime (UNODC), is targeted at addressing the challenges of drug in Health and humanitarian crisis globally.



Marwa noted that the world is looking more at the dangerous health issues posed by drug trafficking and abuse. While responding to questions from newsmen, the NDLEA…