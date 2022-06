Dr Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, has inaugurated an Interim Management Committee (IMC) to oversee the affairs of Umuchieze Cattle Market, Lokpanta Umunneochi, charging them to ensure peace and security of the market.

The post Security: Ikpeazu inaugurates Umuchieze Cattle Market Committee appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper