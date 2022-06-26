An Unpopular Opinion — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By Ishola Joshua
26 June 2022 |
4:06 pm
Gold-digging is a stereotyped worldview with a myopic insight. It’s one that younger men dreaming of marriage express dissatisfaction over, as the victims of this belief system are ladies longing for a comfortable life after the knot is tied. We could be safer, at least, to reduce our statistics on men, because their rates of being gold-diggers might purport to be minimal.
Source: Guardian Newspaper