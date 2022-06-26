Makinde okays recruitment of additional 500 Amotekun Corps





Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has approved the recruitment of additional 500 corps into the State Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN) codenamed Amotekun. This is contained in a statement issued by the State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr Wasiu Olatunbosun, on Sunday in Ibadan. The statement indicated that Makinde announced the approval […]

