NUT chapter urges Kaduna Govt to reverse teachers’ sack





Alhaji Babangida Sa’idu, Vice Chairman, Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) Sokoto State Chapter, has urged the Kaduna State Government to reverse its decision on retrenchment of teachers. Sa’idu made that call on behalf of NUT Northwest states executive members, at the end of their zonal workshop on Career Path Policy and the 2020- Presidential Approvals […]

