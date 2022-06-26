Ogun workers threaten strike over pensions, unpaid deductions





Organised labour in Ogun have threatened full blown strike to begin on June 27, following the state government’s failure to accede to their demands. The state Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress, Mr Emmanuel Bankole made this known while interacting with members of the Labour Writers Association of Nigeria at a workshop held in Abeokuta on Sunday. […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper