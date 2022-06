Cardi B has teased the lead single off her forthcoming album “Hot Shit.” The Grammy award-winning rapper announced July 1 as the single’s release date during commercials for Sunday night’s BET Awards. Cardi B shared a video teaser for the new Tay Keith (Drake, BlocBoy JB) produced single. The short clip featured Cardi on top […]

