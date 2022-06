Former Nollywood actress and Real Housewives of Lagos star Carolyna Hutchings has taken to Instagram to clap back at trolls who accused her of falsifying her age. Hutchings had posted a picture celebrating her 35th birthday on Sunday but soon came under fire from many critics who accused her of lying about her age. […]

