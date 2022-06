A 39-year-old driver, Sherif Azeez, was on Monday docked in a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Yaba, Lagos for alleged possession of a human skull. The police charged Azeez with unlawful possession of a human part. He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge. A legal officer of the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Mr J.I. […]

The post Driver docked for alleged possession of human skull appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper