An Ado-Ekiti High Court has sentenced four men, Babangida Amodu, 25, Oluwafemi Ibrahim, 20, Ojo Ayodele, 25, and Okunato Dada, 20, convicted of armed robbery and murder, to die by hanging.

The post Ekiti court orders hanging of four armed robbery, murder appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper