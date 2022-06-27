Interest hike, declining production raise fear of worse stagflation | The Guardian Nigeria News

· At N614/$, demand for dollar increases at black market, says Gwadabe

Nigeria’s economy risks worse case stagflation as most economists and financial experts have agreed that macroeconomic indicators have continued to spiral.

Naira has defied expectation that the foreign exchange market would be relatively stable after political parties’ primaries, slumping to a record low of near N615/$ at the alternative market last week.

Commercial lenders have also adjusted loan pricing following the recent increase in benchmark interest rate to 13 per cent. The lenders have passed the increase in deposits to borrowers – a situation that has increased the cost of borrowing.

In a rare outcome, the interest rate hike had an instantaneous impact on the financial market. For instance, a six-month deposit rate increased by approximately 14 per cent in May to 5.68 per cent according to data provided by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Other time deposits and savings witnessed a similar…