More youths access global financial market amid unemployment concerns | The Guardian Nigeria News

·•It is job, wealth creating opportunity, says Infinox executives

In solidarity and shared learning, an increasing number of Nigerian youths from Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt to Uyo, are exploring opportunities in the global financial market to create wealth and reduce the scourge of poverty.

Contrary to the popular notion that those who play in the market, with foreign exchange (FX) as the focal point, take it as a ‘side hustle’, many players trade round the clock with many saying it is becoming a very lonely adventure as they barely have time for any other exercise.

Prices of underlying assets of contract for difference (CFD) – cryptocurrencies and FX inclusive – move in a split of a second. This, the traders said, places an enormous demand on their attention and time. Hence, they suggested that only those who are committed 100 per cent can trade profitably while there is limited space for passive players.

But on the bright side, a number of the youths, including young…