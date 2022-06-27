Oyetola pledges to restore Modakeke’s lost glory, if re-elected | The Guardian Nigeria News

Gov. Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun has pledged to restore the lost glory of Modakeke by providing basic infrastructure in the community if re-elected.

Oyetola made the pledge at St. Stephen Grammar School, Modakeke, Ife East Local Government Area of Osun, during his campaign to the area on Monday.

He also promised to complete the abandoned Famia to Itaasin road among other roads, saying that potable water, free education, and quality healthcare delivery would be provided for the people if re-elected.

The governor admonished the electorates to ensure that they get their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) before in order to have a say on who occupies the governor’s office on July 16.

“As you came out en mass to welcome me to Modakeke today, so also I want you to pull a crowd on the election day.

“Without your PVC in your hands, there’s nothing you can do; for your PCV is your power and you have to use it judicially and judiciously,” he said.

The APC governorship candidate seeking…