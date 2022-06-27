Police kill 3, arrest suspected robber in Delta – PPRO | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Police Command in Delta has allegedly killed three suspected armed robbers and arrested one, in two separate robbery operations in the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Bright Edafe disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday in Warri.

Edafe said the trio were shot on Thursday, by police operatives attached to the Ozoro Division in Isoko North and Orogun Division in Ughelli North Local Government Areas (LGAs) respectively.

He explained that one of the deceased was shot in Ozoro, adding that he died in the course of receiving treatment, while the other two were shot in Orogun and also died while receiving treatment.

“On June 23, at about 0500hrs, the DPO, Ozoro, acting on a distress call, that armed robbers were operating at Etereva Street, Ozoro in Isoko North LGA, mobilised and led a combined team of police and vigilantes to the scene.

“On arrival, the hoodlums engaged the team in a shootout, during which one of…